GOP senator calls to 'strangle' Huawei in wake of new sanctions

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse on Friday said the United States “needs to strangle Huawei,” as the Trump administration moved to impose new restrictions and sanctions on the Chinese tech giant.

Sasse has repeatedly called on the Commerce Department to disrupt Huawei’s supply chain and applauded the Trump administration’s efforts to prevent what his office dubbed the Chinese Communist Party’s “tech puppet” from obtaining U.S. semiconductor technology.

HUAWEI: CHINA WILL HIT BACK AT NEW US TRADE RESTRICTIONS

“The United States needs to strangle Huawei,” Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement. “Modern wars are fought with semiconductors, and we were letting Huawei use our American designs.”

He added: “This is pretty simple: chip companies that depend on American technology can’t jump into bed with the Chinese Communist Party. This rule is long overdue.”

Sasse’s comments come as the U.S. is imposing new restrictions on Huawei by limiting its ability to use American technology to build its semiconductors. The Commerce Department on Friday said the move aims to cut off Huawei’s undermining of current U.S. sanctions. The move will restrict Huawei's access to chip technology that the company relies on to make their smartphone devices.

US ACCUSES HUAWEI OF SPYING ON MOBILE PHONE USERS

According to administration officials, under the rule change, foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment will be required to obtain a U.S. license before supplying certain chips to Huawei. In order for Huawei to continue to receive some chipsets or use some semiconductor designs tied to certain U.S. software and technology, it would need to receive licenses from the Commerce Department.

A senior administration official told Fox Business that the administration looked at the economic impact, including the number of companies and products affected, before making a change to the rules. The official said they have a comment period in place for companies to share any concerns.

Another official at the State Department told Fox Business that the licensing requirement "doesn't mean things are denied," but rather would "give the U.S. government visibility" into where U.S. tech is going, noting that each application will be "judged on its merits."

The administration is enforcing the license on both the design and manufacturing side. An administration official said that if Huawei designs a chip with U.S. origin software, they will now need a license. On the manufacturing side, if tangible items like chips are produced using U.S. technology, those items will require a license from the Commerce Department.

The new restrictions are separate from the Trump administration’s ongoing push to cancel U.S. technology sales to Huawei.

The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company a year ago, deeming it a national security risk, but a limited reprieve allows wireless companies to keep offering service in remote parts of the U.S.

The Commerce Department said this week that reprieve is being extended for another 90 days. But numerous loopholes have been exploited, especially as U.S. companies continued to supply Huawei with chips made outside the United States. The Commerce Department said the new restriction will "narrowly and strategically" target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors built in overseas foundries but using U.S. software and technology.

