Rep. Chip Roy introduces legislation to block fines for Biden's vaccine mandate

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced a bill Thursday which would prevent Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other agencies from imposing fines on individuals or businesses that do not comply with President Biden's proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to text of the bill, named the No Taxation Without Congressional Consent Act, "no fine, fee, or taxation shall be imposed on any person for violating a COVID–19 vaccine mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or any other executive agency."

Earlier this month, Biden announced that businesses with 100 or more employees would be forced to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly.

The bill, introduced by Roy in the House and brought up for unanimous consent by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in the Senate, defines terms and features a provision that insists the bill should not be construed as to allow for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The legislation, should it pass, would essentially eliminate OSHA's ability to enforce vaccine mandates on employers and individuals, including government employees.

GOP SENATORS INTRODUCE BILL TO BLOCK FEDERAL AGENCIES FROM REQUIRING COVID-19 VACCINATION

"Your decision about whether or not to get a COVID vaccine should be yours and yours alone — not Joe Biden’s or a bunch of federal bureaucrats you’ve never heard of," Roy said in a statement to Fox News. "The president’s proposed mandate is both unconstitutional and flat-out tyrannical. No freedom-loving American should comply. This country needs, and her people deserve, healthcare freedom. That means taking control over our care back from politicians and bureaucrats. I am proud to introduce this legislation with my good friend Senator Mike Lee to gut the federal government’s ability to enforce this unconstitutional mandate."

Biden's move to have OSHA make a rule requiring employees of companies to be tested leaves businesses covering test costs, unless they pass the cost on to employees.

"Unvaccinated Americans aren’t the enemy," Lee said in a statement to Fox News. "We should not be forcing employers to fire some of their valuable, and now hard to find, workers. We shouldn’t be threatening business owners with closure who do not wish to police their workforce’s decisions. Many simply cannot incur the cost of this enforcement in this economy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Forbes , businesses that refuse to comply with the mandate will open themselves up to hefty fines up to nearly $14,000 per violation. As part of the $3.5 trillion spending package, Democrats included a provision that would increase OSHA fines for some businesses that do not comply up to $700,000.

In July, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that a federal vaccine mandate was "not the role of the federal government."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.