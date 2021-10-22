Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson hospitalized for breakthrough COVID case

Thomspon's staff says he is 'in good spirits' following diagnosis

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a statement shared from his staff.

CDC MASK GUIDELINES UNDER REVIEW AS COVID NUMBERS FALL, COLD SEASON BEGINS

Congressman Thompson on Friday afternoon began experiencing cold-like symptoms and was promptly tested for COVID-19," reads the statement, which was shared to Twitter. "While he is vaccinated, the test case back positive."

Glenn Thompson (R-PA) is sworn in by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a mock ceremony on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2008, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Councill/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Glenn Thompson (R-PA) is sworn in by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a mock ceremony on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2008, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Councill/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The staff also noted that "out of an abundance of caution," Thompson is receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

BETHESDA, MD - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the facade of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

BETHESDA, MD - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the facade of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days," the statement concluded.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics