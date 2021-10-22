GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson hospitalized for breakthrough COVID case

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a statement shared from his staff.

Congressman Thompson on Friday afternoon began experiencing cold-like symptoms and was promptly tested for COVID-19," reads the statement, which was shared to Twitter. "While he is vaccinated, the test case back positive."

The staff also noted that "out of an abundance of caution," Thompson is receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days," the statement concluded.