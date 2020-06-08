GOP ramps up attacks over efforts to defund the police: ‘Democrats are insane’

Republicans are stepping up attacks on Democrats who are going along with calls to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd's death -- and they're not mincing words.

A National Republican Congressional Committee email Monday carried the subject line, “Democrats are insane,” slamming efforts to "abolish" the police.

“No industry is safe from the Democrats’ abolish culture,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement. “First they wanted to abolish private health insurance, then it was capitalism and now it’s the police.”

He added: “What’s next? The fire department?”

The email comes amid calls to “defund the police” in places like Minneapolis, where Floyd died in police custody, New York City and beyond.

Minneapolis’ left-leaning City Council members on Sunday announced a veto-proof push to disband the Minneapolis police, even as the mayor made clear he does not support abolishing the department.

What defunding the police looks like is different in various localities. In Minneapolis, the supermajority of the City Council seemingly supports a complete structural dismantling of the department. In other places, departments would remain in place but get less government resources, with some of their funding directed toward social justice programs.

President Trump on Monday issued a broad condemnation of the "defund" push.

"LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also plans to make cuts up to $150 million to the city’s police department and redistribute the money to “black communities and communities of color.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced over the weekend that he will be diverting funding for the New York Police Department toward social services.

“The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead. But, I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” de Blasio said.

