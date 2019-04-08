GOP names Marcia Lee Kelly as president of 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte

The GOP Monday named Marcia Lee Kelly as the president and CEO of the party’s 2020 national convention in Charlotte, N.C.

Kelly, who previously worked as the director of White House management and operations, will head up the 2020 Republican National Convention when it comes to Charlotte Aug. 24-27.

“I am thrilled to serve as President and CEO of the Republican National Convention especially in Charlotte, which has so much to offer as our host city,” Kelly said in a statement. “Our team will work to plan and execute a national convention that will not only nominate President Trump and Vice President Pence, but also provide an unforgettable experience for our attendees.”

RNC CHOOSES CHARLOTTE TO HOST 2020 CONVENTION

A first generation Korean-American, Kelly has worked on two presidential transition teams and three Republican National Conventions in Minneapolis, Tampa, and Cleveland. During the 2016 convention in Cleveland, Kelly served as the convention’s director of operations.

“Marcia’s extensive background in organizing events of this scale will ensure Charlotte is our most successful convention yet,” Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said in statement. “I’m thrilled to have Marcia leading our team as we continue to celebrate President Trump’s America First momentum in the Queen City.”

The 2020 Republican National Convention will likely be the place where the GOP re-nominates President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. There have been rumblings, however, that another Republican might mount a challenge against Trump in the presidential primaries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic National Committee has picked Milwaukee to host its 2020 national convention.

"This choice is a statement of our values, and I'm thrilled Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention," DNC chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. "The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and Milwaukee is a city of working people."

The convention in Wisconsin is set to take place from July 13-16, 2020, with the brand new Fiserv Forum arena -- home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks -- serving as the centerpiece for the convention.