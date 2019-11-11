GOP memo outlines party's plan to defend Trump ahead of public hearings

Top Republicans serving on panels involved in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Trump penned a memo to GOP members on those committees outlining "key points of evidence" from the closed-door inquiry ahead of public hearings slated to begin Wednesday.

The memo to the GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee, House Oversight Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee outline arguments in defense of Trump. They make the case that Democrats failed to present any evidence of quid pro quo in Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They said Trump had genuine concern about Kiev due to its "pervasive" corruption.

They point out that both presidents have said they felt no pressure during the call.

Another piece of evidence cited by the memo's authors is that Ukrainian government officials interfered in the 2016 presidential election in opposition to Trump, a claim he has made but has not been proven.

The United States provided Ukraine with much-needed security assistance despite it not investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to the letter.

The Republicans also accused committee Democrats of lacking transparency and hiding information from the American people.

"Simply put, the evidence gathered to date does not support the Democrat allegation that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the President's political rivals for his benefit in the 2020 presidential campaign, the letter said. "The evidence does not establish an impeachable offense."