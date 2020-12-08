McCarthy trolls House Dems' photo op of defeated incumbents

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had some fun Tuesday at the expense of House Democrats who lost their seats in last month's election.

Democrats were widely expected to expand their House majority in 2020, However, while Democrats were able to hold on to control of the chamber, the GOP managed to flip a whopping 13 seats, diminishing the control of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

AFTER ENTANGLEMENT WITH CHINESE SPY, ERIC SWALWELL WARNED OF 'INFLUX OF RUSSIANS' IN US POLITICS UNDER TRUMP

On Tuesday evening, Politico congressional bureau chief John Bresnahan shared a photograph of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-MD., posing with a group of defeated Democratic incumbents ahead of their departure next month.

"Do not lose heart,” Hoyer told his ousted colleagues, according to Bresnahan.

Upon seeing the tweet, McCarthy shared a photograph of his own.

"Here's a group photo of me with all the House Republicans who lost races this year," McCarthy wrote above an image of himself alone in the Rotunda.

McCarthy's tweet received plenty of praise on social media.

"Quality trolling," Bresnahan reacted to the tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This may be the greatest troll tweet on Twitter this year," conservative commentator Erick Erickson declared.

"Quite a burn here from the @GOPLeader," Washington Examiner chief congressional correspondent Susan Ferrechio wrote.