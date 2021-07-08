Group that helps elect GOP state attorneys general sets fundraising record

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), the group that works to elect GOP state attorneys general, reports that it brought in more than $5.3 million in the April-June second quarter of fundraising.

RAGA, which shared its fundraising figures first with Fox News on Thursday, says the haul is a record for second-quarter fundraising in the organization's history.

COMMITTEE THAT HELPS ELECTION REPUBLICAN STATE LAWMAKERS SETS FUNDRAISING RECORD

The second-quarter figure is also a major increase from the $1.3 million RAGA raised in the first three months of 2021.

The group highlighted that its donors are energized by the role GOP state attorneys general have played in resisting what it calls the "radical agenda" being pursued by President Biden and congressional Democrats, who hold slight majorities in both the House and Senate.

RAGA pointed specifically to the victory last week by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the Supreme Court, as the justices upheld the state's new elections law. And the group also spotlighted the recent successful challenge by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who challenged the Biden administration’s ban on tax cuts that was included in the COVID relief package that was signed into law earlier this year.

"Republican attorneys general have been the tip of the spear in pushing back against the Biden Administration’s lawless actions," RAGA executive director Peter Bisbee said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With over 40 lawsuits against the Biden Administration and several critical victories, Republican attorneys general have, more than any other collective group, done more to hold the Biden Administration accountable as it attempts to implement its radical agenda," Bisbee emphasized.

There are 26 Republican attorneys general across the country, and RAGA aims to increase that number in the 2021 and 2022 statewide elections.