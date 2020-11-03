Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

GOP flips Florida congressional seats in sign of Dem struggles in southern tip of state

Florida Republican candidate Carlos Gimenez defeated freshman Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Republicans ousted two Florida Democratic lawmakers from their seats in Tuesday's elections.

Florida Republican candidate Carlos Gimenez defeated freshman Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell -- the first flip of a House seat Tuesday night.

And then Republican Maria Elvira Salazar defeated freshman Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala.

Gimenez, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, flipped the seat from blue to red -- a sign of the Democratic Party's struggles in southern Florida. Mucarsel-Powell flipped the seat from red to blue during the 2018 midterm election.

GOP NEWCOMER MADISON CAWTHORN WINS NORTH CAROLINA CONGRESSIONAL SEAT VACATED BY MARK MEADOWS

The district stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Miami-Dade County beaches closed amid COVID-19 spikeVideo

Gimenez was helped by President Trump’s strong appeal to Cuban voters. Gimenez made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues.

Fox News could not yet project a winner in Florida for the presidential race.

Overall, Fox News projected Tuesday night that Democrats would maintain its majority in the House of Representatives

Fox News' Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.
