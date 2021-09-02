GOP's critical race theory amendments for defense bill voted down by Dem-led House Armed Services Committee

The Democrat-controlled House Armed Services Committee voted down a number of Republican amendments related to critical race theory while marking up the new defense bill overnight Wednesday, according to reports.

Other Republican amendments related to China and Afghanistan were among the nearly 800 proposed for the National Defense Authorization Act, forcing the committee to stay in session until the predawn hours of Thursday.

At least three amendments to the defense bill related to critical race theory were introduced by Republican Reps. Jim Banks, Mark Green, and Vicky Hartzler, according to Bloomberg News reporter Andrew Solender.

"Today, I will be offering an amendment in the House Armed Services Committee to ban racist Critical Race Theory teachings in our military," Banks tweeted before the vote. Green and Hartzler's amendments were similar.

Many Republicans have been concerned the theory that teaches historical racism and misogyny are still present in modern-day U.S. institutions has begun to seep into the military.

Some lawmakers have evidenced this by the Pentagon’s new focus on diversity and inclusion.

Earlier Wednesday, The committee adopted a Republican amendment to increase defense spending by nearly $25 billion, making the overall budget $778 billion.

"The bipartisan adoption of my amendment sends a clear signal: the President’s budget submission was wholly inadequate to keep pace with a rising China and a re-emerging Russia," Rep. Mike Rogers, the author of the amendment, said in a statement.

By early Thursday, the committee voted 57-2 to approve the bill, with Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna and Sara Jacobs as the only no votes, Solender reported.

"After twenty years of war in Afghanistan ... I can’t support another misguided effort to overflow the Pentagon’s budget beyond what our military leaders are even requesting," Jacobs wrote.

After the vote, committee Chair Adam Smith, D-Wash., said in a statement he wanted to thank Rogers for his "tireless work and commitment to bipartisanship " in the drafting of the bill.

"Democracy is not always easy but having a willing counterpart in the legislative process is critical to ensuring our military has the essential resources they need to combat threats at home and abroad."