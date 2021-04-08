GOP congresswoman calls Biden a 'tyrant' over Second Amendment comments

GOP Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Thursday that President Biden was a "tyrant" after he argued the Second Amendment was not "absolute" while unveiling executive actions meant to curb gun violence.

The criticism from Boebert, a first-term congresswoman and vocal gun rights advocate, followed Biden’s remarks the same day in the Rose Garden regarding his administration’s gun control measures. During the speech, Biden argued none of his actions "in any way impinges on the Second Amendment" and asserted the Second Amendment was never meant to provide blanket protection for all forms of gun ownership.

"No amendment to the Constitution is absolute," Biden said. "You can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own. From the very beginning that the Second Amendment existed, certain people weren’t allowed to have weapons."

Shortly after the speech, Boebert argued that Biden had misrepresented the Second Amendment.

"The Second Amendment is absolute," Boebert wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who says otherwise is a tyrant."

Biden detailed a slate of gun control measures, including tightened restrictions on so-called homemade "ghost guns," pistol-stabilizing braces, and a directive for the Justice Department to develop legislation for a "red flag" law that would temporarily block individuals identified as potential threats from possessing guns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president vowed to take decisive action after a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The White House noted that the suspect in the mass shooting had used a stabilizing brace which can make a gun "more stable and accurate while still being concealable."

Last month, Boebert accused Biden of "politicizing" the Boulder mass shooting to rally support for tighter gun control measures. The congresswoman drew scrutiny earlier this year after she declared her intention to carry a gun on the House floor.

In February, Democratic lawmakers criticized Boebert after she displayed several guns in the background during a virtual House committee hearing.