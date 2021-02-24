GOP congressman appeals Pelosi-ordered fine after bypassing House floor metal detectors

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., on Wednesday announced a formal appeal of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., fines that he has incurred for refusing to follow metal detector protocols.

"Today, with the assistance of my private counsel, I appealed the fines I incurred as a result of my refusal to abide by Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unconstitutional placement of magnetometers in front of the entrance to the Floor of the House of Representatives," Clyde wrote in a statement.

Clyde claimed installation of the magnetometers was part of an effort to treat Republican lawmakers "as a threat."

"The ongoing militarization of Capitol Hill, including the placement of metal fencing, razor wire, and the deployment of National Guard troops, are also part of this perverse strategy," he wrote.

In a YouTube video, Clyde worried that Democrats might be careening down a path toward introducing legislation that would create a "litmus test" for anyone who wants to serve in the armed forces or government.

The Georgia congressman said he filed his appeal with the House Ethics Committee.

A spokesperson for Pelosi's office did not return Fox News' request for comment.

As previously reported by Fox News, Republicans are pushing Pelosi to pay her own fine for bypassing the magnetometers.

A first-time offense generates a $5,000 penalty. But continued noncompliance ups the fine to $10,000 for additional violations.

The metal detectors were installed at the House in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege on Capitol Hill and have been opposed by some Republicans from the outset.