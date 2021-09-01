GoFundMe page for pregnant wife of Marine killed in Kabul raises over $560,000

A GoFundMe page established to help the pregnant wife of a Marine killed in Afghanistan last week has raised over half a million dollars.

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, a 20-year-old expecting father from Wyoming, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing as the Biden administration oversaw a chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"This is a fund specifically dedicated to the education and upbringing of Marine Rylee McCollum's child who is expected for September," the GoFundMe page states. "His sacrifice at HKIA to protect the lives of those who cannot themselves will not be forgotten."

The page has raised over $560,000 from just over 11,000 donors in just five days after setting an original target of $5,000.

"I lost my best friend," McCollum’s wife, Jiennah Crayton, wrote on Facebook last week. "He would’ve been the best dad. I wish he could see how much of an impact he made on this world."

McCollum’s family has been vocal about their frustration with Biden’s handling of the withdrawal and several members have refused to meet with the president.

"You can't f--- up as bad as he did and say you're sorry," Roice said in regards to Biden. "This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands."

McCollum was from Bondurant, Wyo., and attended Jackson Hole High School, where he competed as a wrestler. He graduated in 2019 from Summit Innovations School in Jackson. He was on his first deployment when the attack happened, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Another sister, Cheyenne McCollum, told the paper that her brother had always dreamed of being a Marine and had wanted to become a history teacher and wrestling coach once he finished his service.

"We want to make sure that people know that these are the kids that are sacrificing themselves, and he’s got a family who loves him and a wife who loves him and a baby that he’ll never get to meet," his other sister, Cheyenne McCollum said.

Fox News’ Houston Keene and The Associated Press contributed to this report.