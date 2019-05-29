Robert Mueller 'lost his notion of American fairness,' may not want to face Republicans' questions: Rudy Giuliani

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller "lost his notion of American fairness" and does not want to face questions from Republican lawmakers at a hearing.

Giuliani was interviewed by phone on "America's Newsroom" after a rare public statement in which Mueller emphasized that the investigation "did not determine whether the president did commit a crime."

Mueller explained longstanding Justice Department policy, which states that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

“Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider,” Mueller explained, adding that “it would be unfair to accuse someone of a crime when there could be no court resolution of the charge.”

"The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse the president of wrongdoing," he continued, echoing his report that states that Congress: "may apply obstruction laws to the President's corrupt exercise of the powers of office accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law."

Giuliani blasted Mueller for failing to decide whether there was an obstruction of justice case to be brought. He said the notion of "exoneration is completely foreign to American law."

"I did it for years, I never exonerated anyone. I found is there enough evidence to bring a charge or isn't there. If there's not enough evidence, end of case," said Giuliani.

Bill Hemmer asked why Mueller used the language about having "insufficient evidence" to bring a charge related to collusion.

"I believe spending all that time with people like [Andrew] Weissmann, he's lost his notion of American fairness," Giuliani answered, arguing Mueller may not want to answer questions on when he concluded there was no collusion case to be made.

"I think the Republicans would have a field day with him. I think he concluded that a year before. In fact, I think it's going to come out in the next couple of months that the investigation never should have been started in the first place."