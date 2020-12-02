Giuliani to bring witnesses of 'voter fraud' to Michigan hearing

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is expected to bring witnesses of alleged voter fraud to Wednesday’s hearing to address the Trump campaign’s claims of voter and election fraud in Michigan.

“I’ve heard him say that he has credible claims of voter fraud in Michigan, so I expect him to present his case, and I expect he’s going to bring a number of people who claim to have firsthand knowledge of voter fraud in Michigan,” Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican in the Michigan Legislature, told Fox News on Wednesday.

RUDY GUILIANI TO HEAD TO MICHIGAN TO TESTIFY ON ELECTION

Giuliani’s testimony comes after Trump’s legal team have attempted to prove voter and election fraud in Michigan, along with several other states, following the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Although Hall said he did not know whether or not the testimony will include new evidence or witnesses, the hearing, which is expected to last three hours, will not change the results of the 2020 general election.

“We’re an Oversite committee looking at how the election was conducted in Michigan and trying to find ways we can improve moving forward,” Hall said.

Despite repeated claims of fraud from Trump’s legal team, Michigan state officials stand by the validity of the election results, which showed that President-elect Joe Biden beat President Trump by 154,188 votes in the Great Lake State, which means Biden will secure the state’s 16 Electoral College votes, as the election results have officially been certified.

“The winner is the person who receives the popular vote in the state, and it must be certified by the Board of Canvassers, which is a board of two republicans and two democrats,” he added. “We’re not in any way trying to overturn that, what we’re trying to do is look into these allegations, to bring things to light that happened and to look forward to future elections, improving laws on the books so they run smoother and we can restore public confidence.”

The hearings on Wednesday are not contesting the election results. Instead, the have been called to examine complaints of fraud or injustices during the election process, the Trump campaign has not given up on their attempts to counter the election results in the courts.

In an 11th-hour play, Trump’s legal team submitted an appeal to a previous lawsuit denied by Judge Cynthia Stephens, after the campaign failed to submit proper paperwork in their attempt to target Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a legal claim of election fraud.

The campaign had 21 days to submit the correct paperwork before the midnight deadline on Nov. 30. But in an apparent attempt to drag out the court proceedings as they try to block the Electoral College’s ability to vote on Dec. 14, they filed at 11:21 p.m. Monday night.

“The conduct of the general election in Wayne County was a disaster,” the campaign reportedly states in the appeal according to Michigan Live. “The Wayne County board of county canvassers found that more than seventy-one percent of the precincts did not balance. More than seventy-one percent!”

Not all state officials believe the hearings are a beneficial process to securing smoother elections in the future.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to Twitter after Tuesday’s hearing to say any valid claims of election or voter fraud should be brought to the Attorney General’s office to investigate.

“To reiterate, the [Michigan Department of Attorney General] investigates any and all credible claims of election/voter fraud,” she wrote. “There are also 2 U.S. Attorneys, 83 county prosecutors, and over 500 police and sheriff departments in [Michigan] these crimes can be reported to.”

“Why aren't these witnesses under oath?” she added.

Though Hall said that the committee will review the hearings as “informational working sessions” and not as “legal proceedings.”

Christine Greig, the state House Democratic leader, also took issue with the hearings, calling them “endless partisan theatrics."

“Far too many legislative Republicans continue to advance the Trump campaign’s radical attempt to undermine our elections and erode public confidence in our democracy,” Greig said in a statement Tuesday. “The fact that Chairman Hall and the Republican leadership have chosen to give Mr. Giuliani a platform to sell his debunked conspiracy theories is, to be frank, reprehensible.”

Greig could not be reached for comment.

But Hall pushed back on this, telling Fox News that the hearings are aimed at improving future elections.

“Our job as a committee, the Oversite Committee is to look at the election, review what happened, allow credible claims to be brought forward and to look at future laws to improve our processes, that’s our job,” Hall said.