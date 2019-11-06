Giuliani hires lawyers, Trump adds to communications team amid impeachment inquiry

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has himself hired a trio of attorneys to represent him amid the House impeachment inquiry.

“I am represented and assisted by Robert Costello and the Pierce Bainbridge firm in particular, Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal,” Giuliani tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian officials, including purported efforts to seek the removal of the U.S. ambassador, have been entangled in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

He tweeted earlier Wednesday "that the evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the President is innocent."

Costello, one of the attorneys Giuliani says represents him, had his name surface earlier this year when Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Costello had dangled the possibility of a pardon from Trump. Costello denied that.

Along with Giuliani hiring lawyers, Pam Bondi and Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to work on proactive impeachment messaging and other special projects as they arise. The roles within the White House will be temporary and they will work as Special Government Employees.

The announcement that Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, and Tony Sayegh, a former Treasury Department spokesman, will be joining the communications team comes as the impeachment inquiry enters a new, public phase. Earlier Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced that the first round of public, televised hearings will begin next Wednesday. Meanwhile, transcripts of closed-door interviews already conducted with top administration officials are being released.

The White House has been torn over how best to respond to the quickly moving investigation as officials try to defend a president who has always believed that he is his best spokesman.

The first round of public testimony will come from a trio of officials: Top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor, career diplomat George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. All three have previously testified behind closed doors.

Democrats are investigating Trump's dealings with Ukraine and whether his requests for investigations into Democratic political rivals as the U.S. was withholding several hundred million dollars in military aid constitute an abuse of power.

House Republicans are considering adding two stalwart Trump allies to the Intelligence Committee in an effort to combat the Democrats' probe.

Multiple sources close to the impeachment probe confirm House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is considering adding Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee temporarily. The other names sources believe McCarthy is considering as potential short-term members of House Intelligence are North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, and New York congressman Lee Zeldin.

“If Democrats are going to turn Intel into the impeachment committee, I am going to make adjustments to that committee accordingly, for a short period of time,” McCarthy first told POLITICO. His office says the quote is accurate.

What is not certain is which Republican lawmakers McCarthy would remove from the committee to make room for one, two, or three temporary GOP members. Some have suggested Ohio’s Mike Turner, and from Texas, Will Hurd and Mike Conaway. Both Hurd and Conaway are retiring from Congress at the end of this current term. Those calls appear to be up to McCarthy at this stage.

