Giuliani, witness say video shows Dominion system allows election officials to change votes

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared before a Georgia House committee Thursday, where he and others presented evidence supporting allegations of voter fraud in the state's presidential election.

Giuliani had retired Army Col. Phil Waldron, presented as a cybersecurity expert, discuss irregularities he said he discovered, as well as video where a county election supervisor demonstrated security flaws in the Dominion computer system by showing how it could be used to switch votes or fill out blank ballots.

"So there's my blank ballot that I want to adjudicate, and I'm going to vote for Doug Collins ... and I just counted that vote," Coffee County elections director Misty Martin said on the video, showing how one could fill out a ballot after scanning a blank one into the system. Martin had also shown how she could scan a ballot that had been filled out and change its vote.

At one point, the camera was taken outside of Martin's office, to show that a poll observer looking in from outside the office would not be able to adequately see what she was doing.

Dominion has denied that any such ballot manipulation took place. Company spokesperson Michael Steel told Fox News in November that it was "physically impossible" to switch votes. Steel said that if there had been electronic interference, the electronic tally would be different from the printed ballots.

Steel said that "in every case where we've looked at – in Georgia, all across the country – the printed ballot, the gold standard in election security, has matched the electronic tally."

Martin herself has been in the news of late, as the Georgia Secretary of State's office opened an investigation of how Coffee County conducted its recount. Days after all counties were supposed to have completed their recounts, Coffee was one of six counties that had not finished. Martin told state officials that a hand audit showed a one-vote discrepancy from the election night results, but the subsequent recount showed a 51-vote discrepancy. Martin admitted that it was possible that she had scanned a batch of 50 votes twice.

Also at Thursday's hearing, Giuliani had consultant Russ Ramsland discuss weaknesses in Georgia's voting system. He disputed Dominion Voting System's claim that their machines were not connected to the Internet, claiming that the company's own instructions state that the software asks for network properties.

Ramsland also revealed data that he said came from Georgia Secretary of State records, the national change of address database, and the Electronic Registration and Information Center. Those records, Ramsland said, show that as many as 461,349 potentially illegal votes were cast.

While 305,701 of those ballots were from people who supposedly requested their ballot applications earlier than they were supposed to, he said that others were ballots cast by people who were not eligible to vote there. This included 66,247 ballots that appeared to be cast by underage voters and 4,926 ballots from people who had been registered in other states.

Georgia's results, which have been recertified after a second recount, show President-elect Joe Biden defeating Trump in the state by less than 12,000 votes.