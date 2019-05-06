Expand / Collapse search
Gingrich slams Booker for claiming Trump's 'taking credit' for Obama economic recovery

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Former House speaker and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich has a message for Democrats who don't want to give President Trump any credit for the economy.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday that Sen. Cory Booker was wrong to claim that President Trump is taking credit for an economic boom started by former President Barack Obama.

Booker, D-N.J., said over the weekend that Trump continues to take credit for economic milestones that should instead be credited to Obama.

CORY BOOKER WANTS TO REQUIRE FEDERAL LICENSE FOR GUN OWNERS

“We had a tax plan [in 2018] that was all about giving the wealthiest people more of a break,” Booker, also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said on CNN.

Gingrich, R-Ga., said on “America’s Newsroom” that Booker is “repeat[ing] rhetoric that’s false,” adding that “anybody who’s serious knows that none of [the recovery] had anything to do with Barack Obama.”

LARRY KUDLOW FIRES BACK AT CORY BOOKER'S CLAIM OBAMA DESERVES CREDIT FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY

He said Trump has bested Obama-era GDP growth numbers every quarter since taking office, and that American manufacturing and wage growth has increased “dramatically.”

He added that many top Democrats instead want to push forward on the “high taxes, big regulations [and] anti-business attitudes” that led to a “very weak economy” in the past.

Top Trump adviser Larry Kudlow echoed Gingrich in blasting Booker’s claims.

“I’m just going to use the damn facts,” Kudlow said Sunday on Fox News.

"On the wage front, [average hourly earnings are] rising 3.2 percent overall. The bottom [poorest] quarter [of workers], 4.4 percent increase, the top quarter, 3.5 percent [increase]."

“I don’t know of any president in our lifetime that’s carried as many negative burdens from the political class as Donald Trump has,” Gingrich added.