Gingrich: 'Very clever' of Biden to pass 'peaceful invasion' to Harris before first press conference

The United States is experiencing a "peaceful invasion" at its southern border, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

Gingrich predicted to host Laura Ingraham that the current crisis will likely lead to more than one million illegal immigrants being housed, clothed and fed on the taxpayers' dime by summer.

"It is very clever of Biden, on the eve of the press conference, to turn it over to her [Vice President Kamala Harris], so with every question tomorrow about the border, he can say, 'That is Vice President Harris' job and you need to talk to her about it, next question'," Gingrich said. "In that sense, he ducks all responsibility for what is not a crisis, but a disaster. It is getting worse."

The former lawmaker claimed that 92% of Hispanic-Americans want everyone entering the United States to be tested for coronavirus, while many illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers are reportedly released into without proper testing, if they are even apprehended or present themselves to border agents.

"We go through all of these things at the airport, all of these tests at the airport, then we have a policy under Biden that allows people to come in here," said Gingrich, who added that the surge means "the poorest Americans will have their wages suppressed by this competition ... every taxpayer will get hit. We will provide shelter, food, we will provide education. Then we will provide health care. We are taking on ... billions and billions of dollars in additional costs."

Gingrich predicted that Harris, whom he called "a good politician", will simply communicate to the public "how wonderful things are" at the border and say "trust me, it is OK."

"Her future is not dependent on what happens on the border," he said. "Her future is dependent on what happens in the White House."

Gingrich also reacted to news that the Pentagon had received a request from the Department of Health and Human Services to build new dormitories for child migrants at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, as well as at Joint Base San Antonio-Sam Houston.

"If you are not going to build the wall, you are going to build a lot of dormitories," he said. "That is a simple equation."