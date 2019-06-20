Newt Gingrich on anti-American sentiment: 'The number of lies' from the left is 'astonishing'

Some Democrats are telling lies about America and President Trump is exposing those defaming the country, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday.

Comparing U.S. border detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps and denying America is "great" -- as the president's slogan declares -- are two top examples of such, Gingrich told host Laura Ingraham on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

"The number of lies being told right now about the United States is astonishing," he said. "But all Trump is doing is, he's drawing to the surface the deep hatred which on-campus had certainly began by the middle of the 1960s and has grown and grown like a cancer."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO LAUNCH 'LATINOS FOR TRUMP' EFFORT IN MIAMI

"If you are a Democrat today and go to a normal Democratic meeting and start talking about how wonderful America is, how great the Founding Fathers were, how remarkable the Constitution is, you'd be booed off the stage."

"If you are a Democrat today and go to a normal Democratic meeting and start talking about how wonderful America is, how great the Founding Fathers were, how remarkable the Constitution is, you'd be booed off the stage." — Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House speaker

Ingraham pointed to several examples of Democrats she considered to be defaming America.

In one clip, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to criticize President Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

"We're not going to make America great again. It was never that great," the third-term Democrat said.

In another clip, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., claimed, "There are things that are savagely wrong in this country."

Gingrich claimed Trump is able to fire up his opponents by using slogans like "MAGA."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's amazing that President Trump has this knack for framing things in such a way that his opponents go crazy," said the former Georgia congressman, whose books include "Trump's America" and "Understanding Trump."

The president says, 'I'm proud to be an American,' the left says, 'I'm ashamed to be an American'." — Newt Gingrich, former U.S. House speaker

"You now have, for example, the president says, 'Keep America Great,' which I think is a great campaign slogan for next year. The Democrats promptly say, 'No, keep America weak.' The president says, 'I'm proud to be an American,' the left says, 'I'm ashamed to be an American'."