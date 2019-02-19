Gillibrand interrupted in Iowa by restaurant patron seeking ranch dressing

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, was interrupted while campaigning in Iowa on Monday by someone who just wanted condiments for their food.

Speaking at The Airliner in Iowa City, the senator talked with voters when one patron appeared to try to scooch past.

Gillibrand, in a video tweeted by a CNN reporter, appears to warmly touch the customer's shoulder, as if to include her in conversation.

But the woman doesn't want to join in, and says, "sorry, sorry — I'm just gonna get some ranch," as she raises her hands and pushes through the mob of reporters and photographers.

The crowd broke out in laughter in the video, as Gillibrand continued her campaigning.