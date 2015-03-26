Expand / Collapse search
Giffords' Journey to Houston Rehab Facility

Rep. Gabrielle Giffords traveled by ambulance, jet and helicopter Friday from Tucson University's Medical Center to Houston's Texas Medical Center, where she will begin the next step of her recovery process.

    Jan. 21, 2011: Rep. Gabrielle Giffords is loaded into an ambulance as part of the first leg of a trip to Houston's Texas Medical Center
    Jennifer Polixenni Brankin
    Jan. 21, 2011: People wave and applaud as the ambulance carrying U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., leaves University Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz. Giffords is being transported to a medical facility in Houston. (AP)
    AP2011
    Jan. 21, 2011: A police motorcade leads the ambulance carrying U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., away from University Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz. Giffords is being transported to a medical facility in Houston. (AP)
    AP2011
    Jan. 21, 2011: Rep. Gabrielle Giffords is moved into a jet as part of the second leg of a trip to Houston's Texas Medical Center
    Jennifer Polixenni Brankin
    Jan. 21, 2011: Rep. Gabrielle Giffords husband, U.S. Astronaut Mark Kelly, waves from the jet that would carry Giffords to Houston.
    Jennifer Polixenni Brankin
    Jan. 21, 2011: Arizona citizens offer encouragement to Rep. Gabrielle Giffords before her Houston departure.
    Jennifer Polixenni Brankin
