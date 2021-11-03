Expand / Collapse search
Twitter account once used by McAuliffe staffer tells 'confederate country' to 'get f-----' after Tuesday loss

McAuliffe campaign disputes its staffer was in control of the account

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Kennedy: Virginia election was a stinging rebuke of President Biden and his racist woke agenda Video

Kennedy: Virginia election was a stinging rebuke of President Biden and his racist woke agenda

Republican Sen. John Kennedy reacted to the Democratic defeat in Virginia gubernatorial race on 'Fox News Primetime'

An account associated with the social media manager of Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s failed gubernatorial campaign appeared to be shut down and contained a message telling "confederate country" to "get f-----" following his boss's defeat on Tuesday night. 

"I tried my best," the account @CharlieOlaf said in an updated bio. "Get f----- confederate country. Have fun with low taxes and no morals."

The @CharlieOlaf account has been suspended by Twitter.

Charlie Olafsson was McAuliffe's social media manager during the campaign. It is unclear whether Olafsson was hacked or when, or if, he lost control of the account, but the account was under his control as recently as Friday, October 29.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaking at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaking at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

64% OF VIRGINIA VOTERS SAY COUNTRY HEADED IN 'WRONG DIRECTION': FOX NEWS SURVEY

The link in @CharlieOlaf's Twitter bio now directs to a pornographic website. 

A spokesperson for the McAuliffe campaign told Fox News: "This is not a staffer’s Twitter account. Someone is impersonating him and Twitter is looking into this."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Olafsson was directly involved in promoting the eventually debunked narrative that White supremacists showed up to rally in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. 

CRITICAL RACE THEORY TOP FACTOR FOR 25% OF VIRGINIA VOTERS, WHILE 72% CALLED IT IMPORTANT: FOX ANALYSIS

The Lincoln Project, a group of former Republican operatives critical of Donald Trump, ultimately took credit for staging that event, which most political pundits believe did far more harm to the McAuliffe campaign than good. 

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arriving to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arriving to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mary Trump, former president Trump's niece who has been an outspoken critic of her uncle, praised Olafsson's using the handle @CharlieOlaf on Twitter in the days leading up to the election.

"@CharlieOlaf has been moving mountains in Virginia to get Terry McAuliffe elected," Trump tweeted. "The man deserves a follow!"

Youngkin, a first time candidate who hails from the business wing of the GOP, beat McAuliffe by a small margin Tuesday night in a race that wasn’t expected to be competitive months ago.

A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches standing on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrived on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, Oct. 29.

A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches standing on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrived on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, Oct. 29. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, File)

McAuliffe issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that he "came up short" and offered his "congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory."

The former governor added, "I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

