Geraldo Rivera on Trump's tweets: 'I just hope it isn't a glimpse at his soul'

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera criticized President Trump Monday for his controversial tweets this Sunday saying he was "saddened" by the remarks and wished he would apologize.

"I was really saddened by what he said invoking the language of racism and xenophobia in describing these four women I thought it was very unnecessary," Rivera said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"The Democrats were doing a great job in destroying themselves and being divided and he united them gratuitously, I don't know why he did it. I don't know what he was thinking, it is unfortunate."

Monday, Trump doubled down on his explosive tweets this weekend for progressive congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from and "come back and show us how it's done," rather than criticize the Trump administration. He also demanded they "apologize" for what he called their anti-American "hate."

AOC 'SQUAD' REFERS TO TRUMP AS 'OCCUPANT' OF WHITE HOUSE, CONDEMNS 'RACIST' REMARKS, AS TRUMP FIRES BACK

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., held a press conference Monday blasting the president for his comments and calling for his impeachment.

Rivera lamented how the president's comments can justify criticism levied against him.

"You know when I defend him I do so against all these gratuitous attacks in the media. He has the worst press of any president in modern history and yet he does things like this that leaves himself open to the criticism that he is exactly what the people who hate him say he is and I feel it's very unfortunate," Rivera said.

Rivera, who appeared emotional and said he considered the president a friend, said he hopes the president actually doesn't believe his own comments.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just hope it isn't a glimpse at his soul. I just hope that he doesn't really believe that every person of color comes from someplace else," Rivera said.

As for the congresswomen, Trump directed his comments toward, and whether or not their past controversial comments justify the president's criticism, Rivera argued they had a different standard than the president.

"They are radicals. They have a different role than the president of the United States. The leader of the free world.... he's the person that activates the slogan of the United States of America. He's the glue. He can't be the divider," Geraldo said.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.