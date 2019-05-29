Robert Mueller comments on Russia probe leave Nancy Pelosi holding 'a pair of deuces:' Geraldo Rivera

While some Democrats are desperate to go all in with impeaching President Trump, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has just dealt House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "pair of deuces," according to Fox News' Geraldo Rivera.

Rivera, speaking on "The Five" Wednesday, said Pelosi might be forced to convince those in her party to fold their impeachment hand in the wake of Special Counsel Mueller's rare public statements.

"If this was cards, Mueller dealt Pelosi a pair of deuces," Rivera opined. "She's holding a pair of deuces now, do you go forward with impeachment with a pair of deuces?"

MUELLER REPORT REVEALS CLASHES IN TRUMP'S INNER CIRCLE OVER RUSSIA PROBE

Rivera was reacting to Mueller's comment Wednesday his team did not have the “option” to charge Trump, that there “was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” with regard to whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election

But Mueller also addressed the president's possible obstruction of justice which has lead to renewed interest in impeachment proceedings among Democrats.

MUELLER NEWS CONFERENCE PUTS NEW IMPEACHMENT PRESSURE ON PELOSI

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” Mueller said Wednesday. “We did not determine whether the president did commit a crime.”

On "The Five," co-host Greg Gutfeld was critical of Mueller for yet again fueling the belief that Trump may have committed a crime.

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER BREAKS SILENCE ON RUSSIA PROVE, SAYS CHARGING TRUMP WITH A CRIME WAS 'NOT AN OPTION'

"If you're not going to resolve this you just can't throw that out there," Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld also blamed the Democrats and the media for forcing Mueller to indulge them and noted in the end they will be disappointed with the results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the media and the Democrats forced his hand and he had to do this. This is now the fourth bite of a rotten apple, right. The first was the summary that came out, the media spit it out. Then the second was the release, they spit it out. The third was having Barr come on, they spit that out," Gutfeld said.

"Now he's got this presser. They're not going to be happy with this. Why do we keep indulging this?"