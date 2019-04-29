Geraldo Rivera: Joe Biden is Democrats' 'best hope' to galvanize African-American voters

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said former Vice President Joe Biden was the "best hope" for Democrats to galvanize African-American voters in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“I think that Joe Biden is really the best hope. Bernie Sanders isn't going to get that vote. Joe Biden, in part, because of the loyalty I spoke of earlier to Barack Obama, still has a tremendous magnetic attraction for the African-American community. I think he has got a good chance of landing a substantial fortune,” Rivera said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“I would bet you that Biden would outpoll Cory Booker in the black community because he is seen as more authentic.”

Biden hit the campaign trail for the first time as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania has been a critical battleground state in presidential elections. President Trump flipped Pennsylvania into the Republican column in 2016. Biden’s choice of Pennsylvania also signals that he is working to capture working-class voters who were swayed by Trump in 2016.

According to Rivera, Biden’s biggest concern is age and energy, especially when it comes to dealing with Trump.

“With Biden, it's going to depend on whether or not his physical energy -- he is going to be the oldest ever president if he wins, 78 years old," River said. "Does he have the energy to go head-to-head with the amazing Donald Trump with all of that bounding onto the stage and glad-handing and high fiving and all the rest. How long can Joe sustain that? I think that remains to be seen."

Last week Trump took swipes at Biden's age, 76. Trump is 72.