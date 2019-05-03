FBI 'owes the president an apology' after Trump campaign 'spying' surfaces: Geraldo Rivera

Attorney General William Barr dug his heels in at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing asserting his belief that the government was spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign and Fox News’ correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera agrees after a new report appears to substantiate these claims.

“The extent of the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and the Trump presidency is extraordinary,” Rivera said.

An FBI investigator posing as a research assistant traveled to London in September 2016 and met with George Papadopoulos, a former Trump foreign policy adviser to gather information about the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia during the 2016 elections, according to a report by the New York Times reported Thursday.

The Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has been investigating the FBI’s tactics and their use of informants including the research assistant, Azra Turk, and Cambridge professor Stefan A. Halper. The FBI has maintained that they sent Turk to London to oversee and help corroborate information that may be gathered by Halper in the investigation and it is unclear if the DOJ will find any wrongdoing by the agency.

Turk met with Papadopolous at least three times “to see if I had any information that she could potentially extract from me about Trump and Russia, which of course is nonsense,” he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

“How deeply did they penetrate? How aggressively were they spying? How many different agents, how many different informants?” Rivera mused Friday, echoing the sentiments of Barr, who also posed similar questions at Wednesday’s hearings in front of Congress.

“Were they trying to entrap the president of the United States to commit obstruction, to attempt obstruction?” Rivera said.

“They owe the president an apology,” Rivera said asserting that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller knew “a year ago” that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 elections.

Democrats assert that Mueller’s findings of the investigation have not exonerated Trump of obstruction charges but the special counsel could not charge the president because the Justice Department rules prevent him from bringing charges against a sitting president.