Geraldo Rivera: Democrats will pay a 'price' for reviving Mueller report

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera predicted Democrats will pay a "price" after it was announced Tuesday that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before two House committees.

In doing so, Rivera compared Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to aging high school athletes.

"We are going back down memory lane," Rivera said on Fox News' "Hannity." "Nadler and Schiff remind me of high school athletes. They graduated from high school and now nobody recognizes them. They are offended that they are outside the mainstream of public consciousness now. Nobody knows who they are or what they are doing."

"They have been forgotten, so they are desperately questing for attention, dragging back Robert Mueller."

Mueller has agreed to testify before the House judiciary and intelligence committees on July 17 after both panels subpoenaed the former special counsel Tuesday, according to Nadler and Schiff.

Rivera said that Mueller will add nothing new to the Russia investigation discussion.

"Robert Mueller has already told them, in no uncertain terms, that his testimony will stick exactly to the Mueller report," Rivera said.

Rivera also told host Sean Hannity that Democrats will "rue the day" they allowed Nadler and Schiff to revive Mueller and the Mueller report, elevating him once again into the news cycle.

"I think that the price that this testimony will cost the Democrats will be grievous to them," Rivera said. "They will rue the day that Nadler and Schiff let their ambition get ahead of their common sense, their political science, and drag this man back into center stage of the American public."