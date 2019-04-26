Geraldo Rivera: 2020 Democrats ignore the border crisis 'at their own peril'

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera has warned that if Democratic 2020 presidential candidates don't take the crisis at the border seriously, they'll do so at their own risk.

Speaking with "Fox & Friends" hosts on Friday morning, Rivera discussed the influx of candidates entering the race, including former Vice President Joe Biden, and gave an update on the newest developments at the border.

"If [Democrats] don't take it seriously they ignore it at their peril," Rivera said.

He went on to discuss the fact that Mexico is experiencing the same problems dealing with volumes of people at the border as the United States is. Processing facilities, as many have argued, are understaffed and underresourced, resulting in conditions that have been controversial.

"It is very, very difficult when hundreds and hundreds become thousands and thousands ultimately become tens of it is very difficult to have an orderly system," he said.

Rivera asserted his opinion that the United States could lessen the influx of migrants coming into the country by investing in the development of Central American countries, where many are fleeing from violence and economic instability.

"I believe, as I have said before on this program, that we have to stop the source of the migrant explosion, by a comprehensive system of political and economic reform in Central America where people have the incentive to stay home," Rivera said.

"I think we have help Mexico with its infrastructure. Mexico has a moral burden, as the president made very clear, not to let unchecked herds of desperate people flow through 2,000 miles of Mexican territory to get our southern border."

Rivera also brought up President Trump's controversial comments about Mexican immigrants during his campaign in 2016.

The Fox News correspondent said that having been so excited about Trump's campaign, the comments made him feel "deflated" as a Hispanic American.

However, as the crisis at the border has accelerated over the last few years, Rivera argued that ultimately, the president's comments weren't incorrect.

"He is now in a position where he can justly say I was right, that the that the anarchy at the border doesn't serve anybody," Rivera said. "Maybe he said it in a language I felt was a little rough and insensitive, but there is no doubt."