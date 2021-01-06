Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia’s secretary of state evacuated as protesters descend on state Capitol

'We saw stuff happening at the Georgia Capitol and said we should not be around here, we should not be a spark'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Chaos breaks out at Capitol as segment of Trump supporters break inVideo

Chaos breaks out at Capitol as segment of Trump supporters break in

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., offers reaction from the Capitol on 'Bill Hemmer Reports'

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff were evacuated from their office Wednesday afternoon after armed protesters gathered outside the state Capitol, officials said.

Gabriel Sterling, a top elections official, said Wednesday that it was an internal decision made by Raffensperger.

Lead by a Georgia State Trooper, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, center, exits the Georgia State Capitol building after hearing reports of threats, Jan. 6, in Atlanta. 

Lead by a Georgia State Trooper, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, center, exits the Georgia State Capitol building after hearing reports of threats, Jan. 6, in Atlanta.  (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

"We saw stuff happening at the Georgia Capitol and said, 'We should not be around here, we should not be a spark'," Sterling said.

GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS: WHAT'S LEFT TO COUNT

Trump has focused much of his ire on Raffensperger in the weeks following his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.

About 100 protesters gathered at the state Capitol in Atlanta to protest President Trump's election loss. Some were armed with long guns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was a scene similar to what unfolded in D.C., where supporters of the president stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting the Electoral College certification, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election