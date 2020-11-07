Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Georgia's 50%+1 vote threshold does not apply to the presidential race

Joe Biden was projected Saturday to win election, becoming the nation's 46th president

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Georgia's quirky election rules do not apply to the 2020 presidential contest

According to the Peach State's election laws, if no congressional candidate receives a more than 50%+1 vote majority on Election Day, the two top candidates advance to a January 5, 2021 runoff.

GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION: WHEN IS IT AND HOW WILL IT WORK?

While a second election has been called in both of the state's Senate races -- now crucial for both major parties -- no such measures are taken in the race for the White House. 

Officials sort data at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Officials sort data at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

On Saturday afternoon, former vice president Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency, defeating President Trump. 

Votes were still being counted in hotly contested Georgia, with Biden up by just 0.2 percentage points, when the Fox News Decision Desk called the national race based on results in battleground Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters Friday that the razor-thin margin in the presidential contes necessitated a recount. 

There have been at least 31 statewide recounts since 2000 and only three changed the outcome of the election, The Associated Press reported Friday.

"The focus for our office and for the county elections officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately," Raffensperger said.

Fox News projects Biden to become 46th presidentVideo

"As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the secretary of state’s office, the recount will be done on high-speed scanners at each county’s central election office.

In Georgia, a recount can only be requested after the state has undergone a "risk-limiting audit" and state certification of the vote, according to NPR. The certification process is set to be finalized by Nov. 20.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election