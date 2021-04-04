Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia voting law: Read full text

Republicans say harsh response shows that critics have not actually read the law

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new voting bill, SB 202, into law on March 25.

The election law has sparked a backlash from Democratic officials and activists, not least of whom is President Biden, who called the legislation "Jim Crow in the 21st century."

Corporations spoke out against the law, and Major League Baseball decided to move its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of it. But Kemp and other Republicans say the harsh response shows that critics have not actually read the law.

READ THE FULL TEXT HERE

More from Politics