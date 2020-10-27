Polls show Biden gaining ground in Texas, Georgia

Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears to have gained ground in Georgia and the so-called new battleground state Texas, according to the latest polls.

Biden leads Trump by 7.8 points nationally, according to RealClear Politics' most recent polling average.

A recent Georgia poll shows the candidates are essentially tied.

A Monday Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll of likely voters found Biden at 47% and Trump at 46%, within the poll's margin of error. The Real Clear Politics average for the state also shows the candidates neck and neck, with less than half a point separating them.

Biden is making his first general election stop in the longtime red state on Tuesday. The former vice president said he has "a fighting chance" to win Georgia.

Biden’s trip comes four days after running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., campaigned in Atlanta – the state’s largest city and its capital.

In Texas, Monday's The New York Times/Siena College poll found Trump up by about four points over Biden, a slightly larger lead than Trump enjoyed in September. Texas is red, but the Biden campaign is pouring ad dollars into urban parts of the state as well as sending Harris to campaign there this week.

Harris is the most high-profile Biden surrogate to visit Texas after the former vice president's campaign spent millions on TV ads in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The state party is also spending heavily on ads aimed at Black and Latino voters as part of a coordinated effort to boost Democrats' chances in Texas.

In 2016, Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 9 points in Texas, which was the closest presidential contest in the state since 1996, according to the Texas Tribune.

Meanwhile, President Trump appeared to decry current poll numbers after they failed to predict his 2016 win on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The Real Polls are now saying that I am WINNING! Biggest (and most exciting) Rallies EVER," Trump wrote.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.