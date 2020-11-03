Loeffler, Warnock headed to runoff in Georgia as Collins concedes

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., announced his concession on Tuesday night to GOP rival Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia special election race, which will head to a runoff contest at the beginning of next year since none of the contenders will receive a share of votes exceeding 50%.

Loeffler, who was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat when he retired last year, will square off against Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock in that race.

Loeffler was competing against Collins for the conservative vote, with both candidates positioning themselves as staunch supporters of President Trump.

While neither received an official endorsement from the president, Loeffler had the support of some other prominent leaders in the Republican Party, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The race is particularly important because Georgia is the only state with two Senate seats up for grabs in 2020.

The winner of this race’s runoff will serve out the remaining two years of Isakson’s term, which began in 2016.