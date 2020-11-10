Georgia Senate runoffs: NYC mayoral candidate Ray McGuire fundraising for Dem candidates

Fundraising from across the nation for Georgia’s two embattled Senate races is already underway, and powerful New York City Democrat Ray McGuire, who is running for mayor in 2022, is rallying funds for Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Heaps of out-of-state money are expected to pour into Georgia to sway its two Senate runoffs after no candidate won a majority of votes in last week’s election. Republican Sen. David Perdue will face off against Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running against Warnock, after fending off a challenge from Rep. Doug Collins.

GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION: WHEN IS IT AND HOW WILL IT WORK?

The 2020 election was already the most expensive in history -- projected at $14 billion total -- and now all those nationwide fundraising efforts will be directed at one decisive state in the South. The fate of the Senate’s control could potentially hinge on Georgia’s races, and voters will decide on Jan. 5.

CITIBANK'S RAY MCGUIRE TO RUN FOR NYC MAYOR

“Control of the Senate will have major consequences for New Yorkers and all Americans,” McGuire said in announcing his fundraising plans.

“It will help determine whether our federal government provides more relief to small businesses and unemployed workers affected by the pandemic. It will affect access to affordable health care. And it will impact whether our cities have the resources to rebuild and thrive,” he continued.

McGuire is the global head of Citibank’s corporate and investment banking, and he’s been recognized as one of the most accomplished African Americans in finance.

His moderate platform could be a refreshing change of pace for New Yorkers following Mayor Bill de Blasio. His emphasis on social reform has been pronounced, with a recent report that highlights the economic costs of racial discrimination.

GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF SHOWDOWNS DRAW POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDERS

Meanwhile, the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), the super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is gearing up to spend big in Georgia during the next two months.

“It’s all on the line in Georgia," SLF President Steven Law said in a statement. "These two races will mean the difference between Democrats having free rein to destroy minority rights, pack the Supreme Court and create new states, versus a healthy check on their far-left agenda. We were by far the largest outside group on the right in Georgia this fall, and we’re scaling far beyond that for the runoffs.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have made the pitch that in order for Biden to be effective in fighting the coronavirus, improving health care and rebuilding America's economy, he'll need Democrats in charge of both the House and Senate.