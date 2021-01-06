Georgia Senate runoffs: DeKalb County to manually scan 19,000 ballots due to technical issues

Poll workers in Georgia's DeKalb County will have to manually scan 19,000 ballots after the polling site experienced "technical issues," election officials said Wednesday.

"Georgia's voting system provides built-in safeguards, in the form of paper ballots, that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast," Erica Hamilton, the director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, said in a statement.

"These outstanding paper ballots are currently being scanned and the tabulation will be completed as quickly as possible and in compliance with state guidelines."

A handful of counties -- many Democratic strongholds where Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says he is confident he will win -- are still tabulating votes from Tuesday's closely watched runoff election, which will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Ossoff is leading his opponent, former Sen. David Perdue, by less than a percentage point as of Wednesday morning. The Fox News Decision Desk has not yet called a winner in that race.

Perdue has said he will "exhaust" all legal options to ensure only "legally cast" ballots are counted.

Meanwhile, Democrat Raphael Warnock is projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., according to Fox News' Decision Desk. Loeffler has refused to concede in the race and has encouraged her supporters to "keep fighting," despite Warnock declaring victory.