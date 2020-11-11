Democrats urging voters to move to Georgia before Senate runoff election — is it fraud?

Liberals urging voters to move to Georgia to vote in the January Senate runoff elections may want to think twice — moving to Georgia for a short time just to vote is against state law.

But how long a new arrival has to stay in the state without breaking the law is not clear, according to reports. Gov. Brian Kemp declined this week to get behind his fellow Republicans' push for a special session to tighten voting rules ahead of the runoff elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote and votes for these two Democratic senators," New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman told CNN on Monday night.

"These run-offs will decide which party controls the Senate, and this, whether we’ll have any hope of a large stimulus/climate bill. If you have the means and fervor to make a temporary move to GA, believe anyone who registers by Dec 7 can vote in these elections," Intelligencer's Eric Levitz wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was captured by Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy.

Such suggestions come as the battle for power in the Senate hinges on two runoff elections in Georgia, where the Republican incumbents are fighting to stay in office.

"I've seen people saying they'll move to Georgia, but it's a lot more difficult than they think," Eddie Zipperer, assistant professor of political science at Georgia Military College, told Fox News. "It would be very dangerous and, ultimately, I presume, not worth it."

The voter registration deadline is Dec. 7.

"You would have to set up a residence with your name on it, receive utility bills with your name on it. ... All just to get a Georgia license," Zipperer said. "It would make more sense for people to donate to the campaign."

Politicians and celebrities are expected to converge on Georgia to turn out the vote.

"My understanding, I learned last night, is they're even inviting people to move here to come vote," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said at an event for Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia on Wednesday, prompting boos from the crowd.

One-time presidential hopeful Andrew Yang said he would move to Georgia to push for Democratic candidats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"Great news #yanggang - Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help Ossoff and Reverend Warnock win!" Yang wrote on Twitter on Nov. 7. "This is our only chance to clear Mitch [McConnell] out of the way and help Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris] get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!!"

Yang did not address whether he'll register to vote in Georgia.

North Carolina's Senate contest just made history as the most expensive Senate race ever, with more than $230 million spent on advertising alone. But the Georgia races could blow that out of the water, Zipperer said.

"What’s going to pose the biggest problem is going to be all manner of outside money coming in," he said. "If I were a Republican, I’d be much more concerned about outside money coming in than outside people coming in."

Both conservative and liberal groups are announcing big spending in Georgia.

Conservative Super PAC Club for Growth Action announced Wednesday that it will spend at least $10 million there.

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ organization, Fair Fight, has raised a whopping $9.8 million since Friday amid the runoff elections. Fair Fight confirmed the haul to Fox News and said the cash will be split three ways: the organization and both Democratic Senate candidates.

Fox News' inquiry to the Georgia Secretary of State's office and Yang's organization Andrew Yang was not returned at the time of publication.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.