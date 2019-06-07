Georgia Representative: Democrats are 'blind with rage' in their desire to impeach President Trump

Rep. Doug Collins, R., Ga., has criticized the continued actions of Democrats in Washington and their "blind rage" behind efforts to subpoena Attorney General William Barr and to impeach President Trump.

His comments came in the wake of Democratic Rep. Mazie Hirono's statement that she believes the president has continued to obstruct justice in the wake of the Mueller investigation. During a Friday afternoon interview with "Outnumbered," Rep. Collins said that Democrats are "way out over their skis" and willing to say anything to bring down Trump.

"They are just so blinded by rage at what's going on with this administration that they are willing to make false accusations pair that's where the breakdown in honesty with the American people and Congress has got to get better," he said.

"They need to be working on immigration and trade deals, and what the American people need. Not this continual attack on the president," he added.

Rep. Collins, a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, also argued that intelligence leaders who were involved in the Russia investigation should be worried about their actions in regard to AG Barr's push to "investigate the investigators."

"The ones who need to be scared are the corrupt cabal of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and others. They're out there trying to rehabilitate themselves because I don't think they want looked into - what they did," he said, before highlighting that the behavior of a few shouldn't undermine our justice system.

"I don't want to blanket the entire FBI or even the entire DOJ with the wrongdoings of some very wrong-minded, corrupt individuals who decided on their own that they were going to take things into their own hands," he added.

Ultimately, Collins argued, the continued focus on the fallout from the Russia investigation is an attempt to distract from a lack of policy planning.

"Democrats have gotten way over their skis and promising their rabid base who doesn't like the president ... at the same time, they much rather would focus on this because they have no legislative agenda," he said.

"We've seen five and have months of absolute nothing but pandering to the left base, so now they are having that as a problem, and also the problem of their whole house of cards on what the president did coming apart as well," he added.