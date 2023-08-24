Move Back
Georgia indictment mugshots: Photo gallery
Former President Donald Trump and 18 others have surrendered in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges related to alleged election interference.
- Former President Donald Trump's mugshot.read more
- Jeffrey Clark was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Clark was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.read more
- John Eastman, a former Trump attorney, turned himself into the Fulton County Jail Tuesday morning on charges related to his advice to Trump on how the former president could overturn the 2020 election. He accepted a $100,000 bond.read more
- Trevian Kutti was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Kutti was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.read more
- Shawn Still was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Still was charged with was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, impersonating a public officer, two counts of forgery in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and two counts of false statements and writings.read more
- Misty Hampton was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Hampton was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.read more
- Michael Roman was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Roman was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents.read more
- Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, participated in Trump’s many legal challenges to various election results.read more
- David Shafer is the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who accused Fulton County officials of improperly handling the election process.read more
- Scott Hall, an Atlanta-based bail bondsman, turned himself into the Fulton County Jail Tuesday morning on seven charges. He has been assigned a $10,000 bond.read more
- A mugshot of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani was booked Aug. 23, 2023.read more
