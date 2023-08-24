Go Back
  Published
    11 Images

    Georgia indictment mugshots: Photo gallery

    Former President Donald Trump and 18 others have surrendered in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges related to alleged election interference.

  • Donald Trump mugshot
    Former President Donald Trump's mugshot.
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Jeffrey Clark's mugshot from Fulton County, Georgia.
    Jeffrey Clark was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Clark was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. 
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • John Eastman booking photo at Fulton County Jail
    John Eastman, a former Trump attorney, turned himself into the Fulton County Jail Tuesday morning on charges related to his advice to Trump on how the former president could overturn the 2020 election. He accepted a $100,000 bond.
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Trevian Kutti's mugshot from Fulton County, Georgia.
    Trevian Kutti was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Kutti was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses. 
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • Shawn Still's mugshot from Fulton County, Georgia.
    Shawn Still was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Still was charged with was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, impersonating a public officer, two counts of forgery in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents and two counts of false statements and writings. 
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • Misty Hampton's mugshot from Fulton County, Georgia.
    Misty Hampton was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Hampton was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state. 
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • Michael Roman's mugshot from Fulton County, Georgia.
    Michael Roman was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Friday, August 25, 2023. Roman was charged with alleged violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents.
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office  / Fox News
  • Jenna Ellis mugshot
    Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign, participated in Trump’s many legal challenges to various election results. 
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • David Shafer mugshot
    David Shafer is the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who accused Fulton County officials of improperly handling the election process.
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Scott Hall booking photo at Fulton County Jail
    Scott Hall, an Atlanta-based bail bondsman, turned himself into the Fulton County Jail Tuesday morning on seven charges. He has been assigned a $10,000 bond.
    Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • Rudy Giuliani mugshot
    A mugshot of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani was booked Aug. 23, 2023.
    Fulton County Sheriff / Fox News
