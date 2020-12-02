Georgia sees Hollywood figures posing as Republicans, mockingly urging conservatives not to vote

Hollywood is going all-in for the Georgia Senate runoffs, with a number of figures satirically pretending to be Republicans to urge conservatives in the Peach State to write in President Trump.

Republicans Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will both face off against Democratic opponents in special runoff elections on Jan. 5 after no candidate earned a plurality of votes in November. Perdue is running against Jon Ossoff and Loeffler is running against Rev. Raphael Warnock. The races will determine the control of the Senate, and Democrats must win both or risk having their agenda reined in.

“Let’s keep Trump in Washington to keep an eye on that crook Biden and his Dem cronies. Let’s send him to the Senate in Georgia,” Netflix producer Jake Rossman wrote on Twitter.

“Walking Dead” actor Daniel Newman has tweeted dozens of times urging conservatives to write in Trump.

“VOTE TRUMP for GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF!! All my REPUBLICANs!! Let's STAND with TRUMP!! Don't abandon him!!” Newman wrote in one tweet. “Make sure you WRITE-in his Name "TRUMP" on #RUNOFFS Election Ballot!!!” The tweet featured a clip of a fake ballot with the Senate candidates’ names crossed out and Trump’s written in.

“Write in KANYE West If you Really hate Democrats!!” Newman urges. “Or, #Boycott #Runoff Elections all together to stand United! Biden Cheated! #MAGA”

In one video shared to Twitter, Newman takes on a Southern drawl. “Listen, I like Kelly Loeffler just fine,” Newman says. “But the truth is she’s a girl! She can’t be a senator!”

Brian Guest, who’s starred in a number of Netflix and Quibi shows, shared a clip of himself acting as a baseball player and urging Georgians to vote Trump for senator. “Here’s a fake baseball player wanting you to vote for Donald Trump for Senator of Georgia,” Guest wrote.

Sixteen former Georgia GOP leaders did pen a letter warning that conservative voters might think their votes don't matter after fraud claims.

"We have watched with increasing concern as the debate surrounding the state's electoral system has made some within our party consider whether voting in the coming runoff election matters," leaders including former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and former Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., wrote, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"[W]ithout every vote cast for President Trump and all our Republican candidates on Nov. 3 also being cast in the U.S. Senate runoffs, the trajectory of our state and nation will be irreparably altered on Jan. 5," they continued.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, a Republican who supported the president, has pushed back against claims of widespread fraud, saying that those who perpetuate them “are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation and, frankly, they're misleading the president as well, apparently.”

Still, he said his office is investigating more than 250 claims of voting irregularities connected with the November election.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is reportedly holding weekly briefings for Hollywood managers, agents and entertainment executives on how they can best help Democrats win in Georgia.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kerry Washington and John Legend are among the heavyweights organizing to help Ossoff and Warnock win their races.

Abrams has previously enlisted celebrities like Selena Gomez, Steph Curry and Issa Rae to cut videos for Fair Fight, her voting rights group. Georgia has become known as a "Hollywood of the South" thanks to its generous tax credits for filmmakers. Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown told the Hollywood Reporter the growing entertainment industry in Georgia was proof of a "new South that's rising."

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.