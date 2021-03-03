Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Gov. Kemp says he would 'absolutely' back Trump 2024, despite Trumps' calls for his resignation

Kemp: 'I'm going to support the nominee'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Georgia governor says he'd back Trump in 2024Video

Georgia governor says he'd back Trump in 2024

Brian Kemp says former president is 'not going away' and commits to backing GOP nominee next election on 'Your World'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he would "absolutely" back Donald Trump in a bid for the presidency in 2024, despite Trump’s recent criticism of the Republican governor.

"I'm going to support the nominee," Kemp told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Wednesday, when pressed if he would support Trump as the Republican ticket holder in the next presidential election.

"As I said, again, I worked very hard for the president," Kemp said, adding that the Republican ideas today made popular under the Trump administration are not dissipating.

"We're not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit," Kemp continued. "And he's not going away."

Kemp and Trump have not always seen eye to eye, and the governors comments come just days after Trump claimed his endorsement of the southern Republican "hurt" the GOP Party.

"I endorsed him, he ended up winning the election and he certainly was not very effective for the Republican Party, to put it nicely," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax Monday.

Trump’s negative opinion of Kemp ignited following the results of the Nov. 3 general election, which ultimately found that the former president lost the Electoral College vote to President Biden 306-232.

Georgia was one four states to flip from red to blue between the 2016 and 2020 presidential election, marking the first time since 1992 that the traditionally conservative state voted for a Democratic president.

Trump heavily criticized the Georgia governor and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following the tight race.

The former president ultimately ended up calling for Kemp’s resignation in a tweet posted in late December.

 

