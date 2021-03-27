Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to join 'Fox News Live' to discuss new voting law, Biden's reaction

Democrats have argued that the legislation marks a return to Jim Crow-era laws

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Biden decries Georgia voting law as 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century'Video

Biden decries Georgia voting law as 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones and former deputy assistant attorney general John Yoo react on 'Fox News @ Night'

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will appear on "Fox News Live" at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday to discuss the state's controversial voting law.

The law, which Kemp approved Thursday after the state's Republican-controlled legislature approved the bill, calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including requiring voters to present valid forms of photo identification. It also limits drop boxes and the early voting period for runoffs.

The Georgia bill, H.B. 513, "further secures" Georgia's "absentee ballots by mail by requiring a photo I.D., which the vast majority of Georgians' support," the governor said. "It is also adding days of early voting on the weekends."

House Democrats have introduced H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which would expand absentee voting, end gerrymandering and restrict "dark money" political donations, among other things, on a national level.

Kemp called H.R. 1 an "unconstitutional power grab" in a Thursday interview with Fox News.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

"We’re expanding the right to vote in Georgia. You’re not hearing that from the other side. That’s what the truth is, as well as further securing absentee ballot boxes, which didn’t exist before," he said.

Democrats, including civil rights advocates, have argued that the legislation is a throwback to Jim Crow-era laws and puts voters of color at a disadvantage.

Stacey Abrams, who ran against Kemp in 2018, tweeted Thursday that the law targets "Black and brown voters" and led "to the arrest of a Black legislator who was advocating for the voting rights of her constituents," which she said is a "reminder of Georgia’s dark past."

President Biden echoed that sentiment in a Friday statement condemning H.B. 513 as "an attack on the right to vote in Georgia."

"Instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote," Biden said. "... This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end."

