Georgia GOP rips Democractic PAC for posting billboards with 'intention of deceiving' Georgia voters

The Georgia Republican Party ripped a Democratic political action committee on Wednesday for launching a tongue-in-cheek billboard campaign that urged President Trump’s supporters not to back GOP candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the state’s crucial runoff election.

The group, Really American PAC, is crowdfunding billboards in rural Georgia counties with the message, "Perdue/Loeffler Didn't Deliver For Trump, Don't Deliver For Them." Georgia Republicans accused the left-leaning group of attempting to deceive local voters.

DEMOCRATIC PAC BILLBOARDS PUSH TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO SIT OUT GEORGIA RUNOFF VOTE

"It's disappointing to see an extreme left-wing super PAC come into Georgia with the sole intention of deceiving voters, but no amount of billboards will divide Georgia Republicans who know that Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue continue to stand with President Donald Trump,” Georgia GOP spokeswoman Abigail Sigler said in a statement.

Really American PAC initially placed nine billboards around Georgia and plans to add 20 or more additional billboards ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff vote. The group has raised more than $37,000 in donations toward a $100,000 goal on Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

Georgia Republicans are attempting to rally support for the Loeffler and Perdue campaigns amid a legal challenge from President Trump’s campaign, which has alleged without evidence that voting irregularities impacted results in the state’s general election.

The fight has led to calls among some Trump supporters for a boycott of the Georgia runoff race. Trump and his top advisers have urged supporters to ignore the call for a boycott and turn out to support Loeffler and Perdue.

Trump is slated to appear at a rally on Loeffler's and Perdue's behalf on Saturday.

The outcome of the Georgia runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate. Loeffler faces a challenge from Reverend Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, while Perdue is running against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Really American PAC ran attack ads targeting President Trump prior to Election Day. When neither of Georgia’s incumbent senators secured enough votes to avoid a runoff, the group shifted its focus to Loeffler and Perdue.

“If David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win the run-off election, Donald Trump will become the only Republican to lose Georgia in a generation,” Really American PAC said in a statement on its billboard campaign. “In a rare twist of fate, Trump supporters and those who want to see Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff win have a shared interest in seeing the two Republicans who failed to deliver a victory for Trump (Loeffler & Perdue), lose.”

“If Trump supporters deliver Perdue and Loeffler a victory, they should be acutely aware that they will be delivering Trump and MAGA a serious political defeat,” the group added. “The only people trying to conceal this are Loeffler, Perdue, and Mitch McConnell, who want to destroy President Trump but keep his supporters.”