Georgia elector to cast vote in Electoral College that she supports abolishing

Former Atlanta City Council President Cathy Woolard is one of Georgia's 16 presidential electors in the 2020 election, but if it was up to her there would be zero.

Woolard and the rest of the Electoral College will meet in their respective states on Monday to cast their votes for president, officially electing Joe Biden. Despite playing a prominent role in the process, the former Atlanta mayoral candidate said she is against it in principle.

HOW CONGRESS CERTIFIES ELECTORAL COLLEGE RESULTS: WHAT TO KNOW

"I support abolishing the Electoral College, too," Woolard told Reporter Newspapers. "I think all too often the popular vote has been overturned by the Electoral College and that doesn't seem right to me. But until that happens, I am happy to participate."

Opposition to the Electoral College was prominent among Democrats following the 2016 election, in which President Trump won despite Hillary Clinton receiving a majority of the popular vote.

Even though she opposes the concept of the Electoral College, Woolard was excited about being a part of it after her state's Democratic Party chose her.

"What's great is, you get picked, but you don't know if you're actually going to be one until your candidate wins," Woolard said. "So not only am I an elector, but my candidate won, so I get to do the job."

In North Carolina, elector Edwin Garvin II said he believes in the electoral system. He told local CBS 17 that it works "because the selection of the president of the United States requires a broad-based political and geographical consensus." Garvin is one of 15 electoral voters in the state, which President Trump won in November's election.

TRUMP THANKS ALABAMA CONGRESSMAN WHO SAYS HE WILL CHALLENGE ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

New Hampshire Rep. Steve Shurtleff, D-N.H., is one four of his state's electors, and he said Monday it's "the most exciting day of my life," with the exception of the births of his children and grandchildren.

"Of course presidential elections mean so much to the people of New Hampshire with the first-in-the-nation primary. We take every election seriously," he told WMUR. "And so for me, as someone who was born and raised here in the city of Concord, it's just a tremendous honor."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Electors generally vote according to how the majority of their state voted, although there have been cases of "faithless" electors who strayed. Most states have rules requiring their electors to go along with the state's popular vote, although only some have measures in place for what happens if an elector votes differently. Those consequences can include canceling the vote and replacing the elector, penalizing the elector with a fine or imprisonment, or both.

Such rules, known as faithless elector laws, were deemed constitutional by the Supreme Court earlier this year.