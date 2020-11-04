Georgia election results delayed by more equipment problems

The counting of absentee ballots in a key Atlanta suburb was delayed on Wednesday by a continued problem with the state's new voting machines.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the issue, which occurred in Gwinnett County, affected about 80,000 mail-in absentee ballots, some of which could not be read by the machine.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Georgia was one of seven states that had not yet reported complete election results in the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The race is still too early to call in those states and neither candidate has met the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

Trump held a slim 100,000 vote ‒ or 2.2 percentage points ‒ lead in Georgia as of noon EST, with 94% of votes tallied so far, according to Fox News projections.

In 2016, the county ‒ the second-largest in Georgia ‒ voted for Hillary Clinton, choosing a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Clinton won the vote by about 6 percentage points.

All of the state's counties use a voting system that's made by Dominion, according to the Georgia secretary of state. The system having problems in Gwinnett is a batch scanner that's used to rapidly scan absentee ballots. About 3,200 batches have at least one ballot that can't be read, county spokesperson Joe Sorenson told the Journal-Constitution.

The elections board plans to sort through the batches and manually review them to ensure the final tally is accurate.

The latest technological glitches came after a broken pipe at a ballot processing site caused a delay in Fulton County's ability to process absentee and mail-in ballots on Tuesday night. Officials said they continued to count the ballots beginning Wednesday morning.

Fulton County includes almost all of Atlanta.