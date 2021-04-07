Georgia Democratic Reps. McBath, Bourdeaux silent after MLB pulls game from their area

Georgia Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, who represent the Atlanta suburbs, have been silent after the MLB pulled this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia's new voting legislation.

"It's shocking that these Congresswomen have been silent on a woke mob stealing $100 million from their city and their constituents. Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux should condemn Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and any other politician who lied about this bill," National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Camille Gallo told Fox News.

MCCONNELL WARNS OF 'SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES' FOR BUSINESSES THAT HELP 'FAR-LEFT MOBS'

Fox News' inquiries to McBath and Bourdeaux were not returned at the time of publication. McBath represents Georgia's 6th Congressional District in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, while Bourdeaux represents the neighboring 7th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Georgia businesses are speaking out against the MLB's decision to punish the state, saying the league’s decision to move the All-Star Game to Colorado was "crushing."

Tudy Rodney of Rodney’s Jamaican Soul Food in Atlanta told FOX 5 Atlanta's "Good Day Atlanta" on Monday that the move by the MLB was "crushing." Rodney’s restaurant is near the Braves' ballpark.

"We're trying to build back from a pandemic that happened last year, and something like this is not good for business," Rodney said. "Rodney’s will suffer."

PSAKI ON MOVING MLB ALL-STAR GAME TO COLORADO: GEORGIA LEGISLATION WAS ‘BUILT ON A LIE’

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz told "Fox and Friends" on Monday that the MLB’s move leaves a pit in his stomach.

"They're barely making it out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they’re fac[ing] under the Biden administration potentially higher taxes, higher minimum wage, more red tape and regulations, and now this," Ortiz said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ortiz said that the estimated cost on the state of pulling the All-Star Game from Atlanta was "upwards of $100 million."

"A lot of these were minority-owned businesses that were really looking forward [to] and desperately needed this kind of revenue in stream," Ortiz said. "And all because, quite frankly, there was a misinterpretation or misunderstanding or, quite frankly, just an outright lie of the law that was passed here in Georgia on voting rights."

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi and Audrey Conklin and Fox News' Paulina Dedaj, Houston Keene and Brian Flood contributed to this report.