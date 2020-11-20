Expand / Collapse search
Georgia certifies Joe Biden victory in 2020 presidential election

Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
The Georgia Secretary of State certified the 2020 presidential election results Friday, officially declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes.

As reported by Fox News on Thursday, the results were determined after the state conducted an audit – involving a fully manual tally – of nearly 5 million votes cast by residents.

Several thousand previously unreported ballots were discovered in the process, but it was not enough to shift the vote in Trump’s favor.

PENCE TO CAMPAIGN FRIDAY IN GEORGIA RUNOFFS, BUT NO WORD ON A TRUMP TRIP  

Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, though the president has yet to concede the race and has repeated unfounded claims about voter fraud.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

