George Conway renews attack on Trump, suggests sinister motive behind 2020 re-election bid

George Conway fired another shot Friday at President Trump in their seemingly endless feud.

Conway, the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, again questioned Trump’s mental fitness for office before suggesting there is a sinister motive driving the president’s bid to win re-election in 2020.

“THINK about the fact that we don’t just have a mentally unstable president—but a president who thinks he needs to be re-elected to avoid being indicted. (At least in that one respect his thinking is clear),” Conway tweeted.

Conway was responding to a tweet from New York Times’ reporter Maggie Haberman reporting that some people close to the president believe that to be one of his motivations for running again.

Later in the morning, Conway fired off some other tweets questioning whether or not Trump has “narcissistic personality disorder.”

The tweets came after Kellyanne Conway herself weighed in on the feud between her husband and her boss. Kellyanne called her spouse's criticism of her boss "unusual" while thanking Trump for defending her from what “he thinks is unfairness.”

“My husband has been very critical of the president publicly, which is unlike him because he’s usually a very private person,” she told Maria Bartiromo during an interview on Fox Business Network's “Mornings with Maria."

The interview was preceded by Trump calling George Conway a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

In one of the more bizarre feuds of the Trump era, George Conway has repeatedly questioned the president’s mental health on social media, all while his wife continues to work at the White House. He responded to the latest salvo by tweeting: "You. Are. Nuts."

This is not the first time a Trump administration official has been put in an awkward spot due to the president's disagreements with their spouse. In 2017, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was in a similar situation when Trump criticized her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for lack of action on health care.

"I stand by my man -- both of them," she said at the time.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.