Kellyanne's husband pummels Trump on Twitter after he claims he got positive press coverage in UK

George Conway has reignited his feud with President Trump.

Conway, husband to senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, unleashed a series of tweets on the president in an attempt to show him he was wrong to think he received positive press coverage during his trip to the United Kingdom.

Conway initially responded to Trump's tweet quoting Fox News host Sean Hannity who said the British media gave Trump "glowing reviews."

"Um not so much," Conway said. "Your press coverage in the UK wasn’t all that great. Let me help you out," he added before responding with a long list of negative coverage from British media.

Trump's was able to meet with British royalty and the prime minister during his trip but also prompted protests.

In addition to a giant balloon portraying Trump as a baby, the protests also reportedly led police to barricade 20 Trump supporters in a pub to preserve their safety. One man received shouts "Nazi scum" and had a milkshake thrown on him.

Conway's tweets were the latest of many awkward attacks on the president, given his wife's position in the Trump administration. In April, Conway promoted an op-ed from Trump's 2016 opponent, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. "I'm with her," he said, referring to the slogan surrounding Clinton's campaign.

After a series of attacks, Trump took aim at Conway whom he said was "VERY jealous" of his wife's success.

"George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted," Trump tweeted in March.

"I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!"