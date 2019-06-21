George Conway renews attacks on Trump, calls on president to resign

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's husband unleashed another attack on President Trump on Friday, blasting his "incompetence" and calling on him to resign after, at the last minute, he backed away from strikes on Iran.

"Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are," Conway tweeted.

"Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks."

The barrage came after Trump had just explained his decision to call off retaliation against Iran, saying that he reneged after learning how many people would die.

GEORGE CONWAY CALLS TRUMP A CANCER THAT NEEDS TO BE REMOVED IN BLISTERING OP-ED

TRUMP GOES NUCLEAR ON KELLYANNE SPOUSE GEORGE CONWAY: 'HUSBAND FROM HELL!'

Conway seemed flabbergasted that Trump didn't receive a casualty assessment earlier in the planning process, saying that it was unclear if he did because Trump "lies about everything."

"Incompetent and misleading--that's our president in a nutshell," he said in another tweet. At one point, Conway seemed to express remorse for initially supporting the president.

"I didn’t realize how incompetent -- and ill -- he was. I couldn’t have dreamed he was this bad. He’s actually worse than many of his critics said he would be."

GEORGE CONWAY HITS BACK AT SARAH SANDERS AFTER MUELLER REPORT FINDINGS RELEASED

Conway has been an outspoken critic of the president during his term -- especially at the beginning of 2019 -- despite the fact that his wife works in the Whtie House and managed Trump's 2016 campaign. In March, Trump hit back at Conway, describing him as "VERY jealous of his wife's success."

"George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!" Trump tweeted at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Around that time, Conway accused Trump of "brazen, pathological mendacity" and called one of his speeches "incoherent." He continued attacking Trump in June when the president suggested that he received positive press coverage.

When Trump tweeted his claim about positive coverage, Conway responded with a long list of negative articles about him.